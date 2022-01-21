KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 21st, 2022

Today: A chilly morning will be followed by a mild afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Our afternoon high will be rising by 20 degrees compared to yesterday as we near 46°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last overnight which will lead to a quick cool down when the sun goes down. The evening low will be chilly at 20°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will last into our day tomorrow as a high pressure system moves in just in time for the weekend. The afternoon high will be similar to today as we get close to 49°.

Its a cold start to our Friday across the South Plains, but we aren’t in this alone! The Arctic blast that is moving across the nation has officially started to bring winter weather to the Gulf Coast. A wintery mix is starting to pop up in Houston and Louisiana this morning. Locally we will stay dry through the day and temperatures will rise to be 20 degrees warmer than yesterday afternoon.

A southwesterly breeze will start to pick up as we go into the rest of the day which will continuously pump warm air into the South Plains. Clear skies this morning are allowing much cooler temperatures currently, but sunshine will start to warm us up through the day as well. Highs today will get into the mid to upper 40’s which is about 20 degrees higher than yesterday.





As we go into our Friday night a high pressure system will slide into West Texas which will slowly warm us up. For Saturday we will have a similar day to today, but we may be a bit warmer by a couple of degrees. Sunday is looking like the picture perfect day with sunshine and highs that are typical for this time of year. The long story short is grab your jacket every morning but the afternoons will stay nice and mild.

Highs today will be below our seasonal averages in the mid to upper 40’s, but that is still 20 degrees warmer than our highs yesterday. This morning we are starting off very cold in the teens and lower 20’s, but as the day progresses we will start to see more mild conditions. A southwesterly breeze will pick up through the day and mostly sunny skies will stick around as we go into the weekend. A high pressure system will slip into the South Plains by tonight which will lead to even warmer conditions by Sunday as we get into the mid 50’s and see sunny skies. Get outside this weekend while we continue to warm up because Monday and into Tuesday another cold front will move in.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx