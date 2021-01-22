KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 22nd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast.

Today: Morning fog. High of 53°. Winds E 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Patchy fog. Low of 36°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 64°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Areas of dense fog will remain across the South Plains until noon on our Friday. Later today, we will keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky across the region, with the heaviest cloud cover being over eastern portions of the KAMC viewing area. Winds will predominately be out of the eat around 8-12 MPH. High temperatures will range from the middle 40s over northeastern locations, to the lower 60s over southwestern locations. Highs in Lubbock will top out in the lower 50s.

Tonight, patchy fog will redevelop. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH. By Saturday morning, lows will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. If you’re going to be out and about tonight, or early tomorrow morning, be sure to keep you headlights on low beam, and drive extra cautiously. This fog will likely develop quick, and get thick pretty fast.

This weekend will be quite pleasant across the South Plains. On Saturday, highs will return to the 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Overall, we will see more sunshine than what is forecasted for Friday. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH. Saturday night, lows will range from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. Patchy fog is not anticipated at this time, but isolated rain showers will return to the area.

On Sunday, temperatures will range through the 60s once again under a partly cloudy sky. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible across the KAMC viewing area, especially over eastern zones. Some locally heavy rainfall will be possible off the caprock. Rain showers will come to an end overnight Sunday into Monday morning, as lows range from the middle 30s to the middle 40s once again. After all is said and done, portions of the Rolling Plains and Big Country could see an additional 0.25″ of rainfall. In Lubbock, up yo 0.15″ is possible.

Next week, highs will return to their seasonal averages, ranging through the 50s. We will see a mostly sunny sky each day. Winds will be out of the south and west around 15-25 MPH, with gusts occasionally over 30 MPH. Some patchy blowing dust will be possible. Morning lows will also be closer to average, bottoming out from the middle 20s to the middle 30s.

Have a wonderful weekend, and enjoy the warmer weather while you can!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx