KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 24th, 2022

Today: Mild conditions lasted through the weekend and we will stay that way for our Monday. Our afternoon high will reach 63° with sunny skies.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last overnight which will lead to a quick cool down when the sun goes down. The evening low will be chilly at 28°.

Tomorrow: Sunshine will stick around for our day tomorrow but a cold front will drop highs down by about 15 degrees. The afternoon high will be cooler as we near 49°.

Its a cold start to our Monday but mild conditions will pick up as we go into the rest of the day. Sunshine will quickly warm us up as we get into the lower 60’s by the heat of the day. This won’t last too long though so get outside while you can because tomorrow will be much colder. A northerly breeze will start to pick up through the evening as a low pressure system slips into the South Plains ahead of a Winter storm system.

A low pressure system will slide through the South Plains this afternoon leading to a breeze that will come in from the north by the end of the day. This will lead to much colder air coming into West Texas and highs tomorrow will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. This will be a small taste of what’s to come by Wednesday as a strong Winter storm system comes through Texas and brings in much colder highs and the chance for snow on Wednesday morning.

Models over the weekend were showing much higher chances for snow but as time moves on, we are seeing anywhere from half an inch to an inch of snowfall on more recent runs of the models. This Winter storm will bring in much colder air which will lead highs to stay below the freezing mark and that means that any snow that falls will stick to the streets. This has the likelihood of affecting your commute to work and school by the middle of the week.

Highs today will be even warmer than yesterday as sunshine through the day rises temperatures into the lower to mid 60’s. This will be our warmest day for the next seven, as a cold front slides into West Texas today and will lead to highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s by tomorrow. A strong Winter storm system will make its way across Texas by Wednesday and brings the chance for snowfall across our area. More recent model runs are showing less snow accumulation than we expected over the weekend. Currently it looks as if we will have anywhere from half and inch to a full inch of snow on the roads. Highs won’t be warming above the freezing mark which means the roads will be very slick by Wednesday morning. This could affect your commute to work or school. On the other hand, this will be a one day event as we start to see another warm up through the rest of the week.

