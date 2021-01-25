KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 25th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast.

Today: Sunny. High of 56°. Winds W 25-35 MPH.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 32°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 52°. Winds SW 20-30 MPH.

After a refreshing rainfall, our Monday looks to be nearly picture perfect. High temperatures will range from the lower 50s to the lower 60s across the region under a sunny sky. The only downfall to today’s forecast will be the winds. Wind gusts are expected to approach 40 MPH out of the west for some locations this afternoon. Some patchy blowing dust is possible, but should remain limited to western locations due to heavier rainfall totals from last night.

Tonight, lows are forecasted to range from the middle 20s over northwestern portions of the KAMC viewing area, to the middle and lower 30s over the Rolling Plains. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH, under an increasingly cloudy sky.

High temperatures will continue to cool through Wednesday. High temperatures will range from the lower 40s to lower 50s. We will see a mostly sunny sky around the region on Tuesday and Wednesday, with winds eventually calming down by Wednesday. Morning lows will be right at, if not slightly below freezing each morning.

Clouds will increase across the region on Thursday, as highs warm back into the lower and middle 50. We are not expecting any rainfall. Winds will increase out of the south, gusting upwards of 30 MPH at times. Overnight Thursday into Friday morning, low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s to middle 30s.

Friday and Saturday will be nice and warm, with high temperatures returning to the middle 60s area wide. Friday night into Saturday morning, isolated showers will become possible across the entire area. As of right now, models aren’t in agreement with this system. Like past storms, it appears the greatest potential for rainfall will exist over the eastern two-thirds of the South Plains. We will keep tabs on this event, and keep you advised.

Have a magnificent Monday! Stay safe South Plains.

-Jacob.

