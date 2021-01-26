KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 26th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast.

Today: Partly cloudy. High of 52°. Winds SW 25-35 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 25°. Winds WNW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 48°. Winds NE 5-15 MPH.

Isolated rain and snow showers will be possible over the northwestern South Plains for our Tuesday. We are not anticipating much in the way of accumulations, so travel impacts are highly unlikely. High temperatures will range from the lower 40s to the upper 50s for our Tuesday, with the coldest temperatures remaining over northwestern portions of the area. Winds are expected to gust upwards of 40 MPH out of the southwest at times. We will see a partly cloudy sky across the KAMC viewing area, with isolated showers remaining possible through sunset.

Overnight, our sky will clear as a cold front pushes through the region. Winds will shift to the northwest around 12-18 MPH. Lows fall into the upper 10s to lower 30s by Wednesday morning.

We will start off our Wednesday with wind chill values in the lower teens. Be sure to bundle up and stay warm, because temperatures will remain below average all day long. Highs are forecasted to range from the lower 40s to the middle 50s, with the warmest air being present over the Rolling Plains. We will see a mostly sunny sky, with winds out of the north around 8-12 MPH. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be cold once again, as lows fall into the upper 10s to lower 30s.

Clouds will increase across the area for Thursday and Friday, with high temperatures returning to the middle 50s on Thursday, and the middle 60s by Friday. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-25 MPH both days, under a mostly cloudy sky. Morning lows will warm back into the middle 30s for Friday morning.

Friday night into Saturday, a few isolated showers will be possible across the entire region. Models are not in agreement with this storm system. One keeps us completely dry, whereas the other shows portions of the South Plains picking up near 0.50″ of rainfall. We will continue to monitor the forecast, and we’ll keep you advised.

By Saturday afternoon, sunshine and 60s return to the region, as winds gust upwards of 40 MPH out of the west. We will keep a sunny sky around for the second half of the weekend, as high temperatures fall back into the middle and upper 50s. By Monday of next week, temperatures rebound into the 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Have a tremendous Tuesday!

-Jacob.

