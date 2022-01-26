KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 26th, 2022

Today: The Winter Storm we have been talking about this week is officially here and we will have some light snowfall through the day. Our afternoon high will stay below freezing as we near 28° with cloudy skies.

Tonight: The Winter Storm will slide out of the South Plains tonight but the cold air will stick around. The evening low will be frigid at 22°.

Tomorrow: A weak front will come into our area by tomorrow but we will still see a warm up through the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will come into the forecast with an afternoon high of 48°.

The Winter Storm has started to creep into the Panhandle ad South Plains and snow chances will increase through the morning. Low-level clouds would lead me to believe that some snowflakes will start to fall in the next hour or so. As the snow comes down it will stick to the street due to temperatures staying below freezing.

The strong Winter storm we have been talking about this week is currently dumping snow over Denver, but will slide into Texas by the early hours of Wednesday morning. This will lead to snow showers on your commute to work and getting the kids to school ,so give yourself extra time to drive more slowly tomorrow. Most of the snow will be brought into Las Vegas and Amarillo, but we will get anywhere from a dusting to about an inch.

Models over the weekend were showing much higher chances for snow but as time moves on, we are seeing anywhere from an inch to just a dusting of snowfall on the more recent runs of the models. This Winter storm will bring in much colder air which will lead highs to stay below the freezing mark and that means that any snow that falls will stick to the streets. This has the likelihood of affecting your commute to work and school today and could even bring some ice to the roads for Thursday morning as well.





The strong Winter storm system will continue to make its way across Texas through the day and bring the chance for snowfall across our area. More recent model runs are showing less snow accumulation, so now we can expect anywhere from an inch to just a dusting. Highs won’t be warming above the freezing mark which means the roads will be very slick with some ice this morning. This could affect your commute to work or school. On the other hand, this will be a one day event as we start to see another warm up through the rest of the week. A weak front will come into the forecast as we go into tomorrow and highs will reach the upper 40’s nd lower 50’s. A high pressure system will start to warm us up as we get closer to the weekend with temperatures maxing out in the lower 60’s.

