KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 27th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast.

Today: Sunny. High of 50°. Winds N 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 27°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 52°. Winds S 15-25 MPH.

Our Wednesday will be rather chilly across the South Plains, with high temperatures ranging from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. We will see a sunny sky across the region, with winds remaining under 20 MPH out of the north. Tonight, clouds will increase across the region, with southeasterly winds around 8-12 MPH. By Thursday morning, temperatures will bottom out from the middle 20s to the middle 30s.

A mostly cloudy sky will make for another cold day on Friday. Highs will vary from the upper 40s to the upper 50s area wide, with winds a bit breezier out of the south. Gusts upwards of 30 MPH are expected. Clouds will hang around as we transition into the overnight hours, with lows ranging from the upper 20s to the lower 40s by Friday morning.

Friday will be much warmer across the KAMC viewing area, as high temperatures top out 10-15 degrees above average. Highs will range through the 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will gust upwards of 30 MPH out of the southwest at times. Overnight, our next storm system will approach the region. This will increase wind gusts to near 50 MPH into Saturday morning, with a few showers across the South Plains. Lows will be above average, bottoming out in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Wind gusts will approach 60 MPH for some locations before noon on Saturday. Winds will subside throughout the day, only gusting upwards of 20-30 MPH Saturday afternoon. Highs will remain above average, topping out in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Fire weather will be a concern over the southern two-thirds of the area on Saturday. Saturday night will be much calmer, with winds out of the north around 10-20 MPH. Lows will bottom out in the middle 20s to middle 30s by Sunday morning.

Sunday and Monday will remain warm, with highs from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Our warming trend will continue into next week. Winds will predominately be out of the west, occasionally gusting upwards of 40 MPH. Blowing dust will be possible at times. Morning lows will continue to fall near freezing.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Jacob.

