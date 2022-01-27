Today: After some snowfall made its way into West Texas yesterday, we will still stay very cold this morning. A freezing fog advisory will last until 9 AM but highs will warm close to 49°.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will return to the forecast tonight as we drop back down below freezing. The evening low will be frigid at 22°.

Tomorrow: We can copy and paste the mild conditions from today to tomorrow as sunshine comes into the forecast. The afternoon high will be similar to today at 52°.

A freezing fog is descending on to the South Plains now, and will last until 9 AM. This means that we will have a thin layer of ice on some parts of the roads; specifically the bridges, overpasses, and the loop. The fog aspect of this event means we will have low visibility. You know what to do, give yourself a few extra minutes to get to work and school and drive cautiously.

Mild conditions will start to pick up as we go into the afternoon. Freezing temperatures will last through the morning but by the afternoon we will get into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. The only reason we aren’t getting closer to the mid 50’s is because of a cold shot of air that will come in through the day with a northerly breeze. Conditions will be copy and paste for our Friday, but we will warm up by the weekend.

A high pressure system will start to slip into West Texas on Friday which will lead to a warm up by the weekend. Highs will get into the lower 60’s, which we all know and love but you’ll still need your jacket in the mornings as we stay below the freezing mark. The 60’s will stay in the forecast until the middle of next week when a strong cold front will slide in and bring in the chance for some snow.

Another cold morning has added some spice to our forecast with a freezing fog advisory until 9 AM. This will lead to a thin layer of ice on some roads and low visibility on the way to work. Give yourself some extra time to get the kids to school because you will need to drive cautiously. By the afternoon we will warm into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s, but a cold shot of air will keep us below our seasonal averages. Tomorrow will be almost the exact same as today, but there will be less moisture in the atmosphere. A high pressure system will start to warm us up as we get closer to the weekend with temperatures maxing out in the lower 60’s.

Shelby Mac

