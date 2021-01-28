KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 28th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast.

Today: Mostly cloudy. High of 52°. Winds S 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 34°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 64°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

If you have been enjoying the chillier temperatures over the past several days, you’re going to enjoy your Thursday forecast! Highs will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH. Overnight, we will see a brief break in the clouds with winds remaining a little breezy out of the southwest. By Friday morning, lows will range from the upper 20s to the middle 30s.

Friday will be about 10-15 degrees warmer area wide. We will top out with highs ranging through the 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH. Overnight, winds will begin to gust upwards of 40 MPH under a partly cloudy sky. A few showers will be possible over the northern half of the region. Lows will bottom out in the upper 30s to middle 40s by Saturday morning.

We will start off our weekend on quite a windy note. Wind gusts will approach 60 MPH across portions of the South Plains on Saturday morning. Isolated showers will also be possible before noon, with northeastern portions of the KAMC viewing area having the greatest potential for rainfall. In general, 0.10″-0.25″ will be possible to the north of the Highway 62/82 corridor. By Saturday afternoon, winds will subside with gusts around 20 MPH under a sunny sky. Overnight, lows will drop off into the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Sunday will be a pretty average day across the South Plains, with highs ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the northeast around 12-18 MPH. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 20s to middle 30s under a clear sky.

Monday through Wednesday of next week will be warm, with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the lower 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times, with gusts upwards of 30-40 MPH out of the southwest. We will see a partly cloudy sky each day, with morning lows bottoming out in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

By the end of next week, the potential for a strong storm system will begin to increase across the South Plains. As of right now, moisture appears to be extremely limited; so the likelihood of rainfall is relatively low. It appears that our temperatures will likely take a nosedive, with highs falling into the 30s and 40s by Thursday. We will keep a close eye on this system, and keep you advised!

Have a terrific Thursday!

-Jacob.

