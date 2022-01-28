Today: A weak cold front is sliding through the South Plains this morning which will lead to another day like yesterday. Sunny skies will warm us up this afternoon to 51°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will allow a cool down overnight as we drop down below freezing. The evening low will near 23°.

Tomorrow: WA warm up comes into the forecast by tomorrow as a high pressure system comes into West Texas. Our afternoon high will be ten degrees warmer than today at 63°.

A cold front is sliding through the South Plains this morning and leading to a chilly morning, but we will see more mild conditions through the afternoon. Sunshine will warm us up into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s by the afternoon with a slight breeze coming in from the northwest. You will need to bundle up this morning, but by the afternoon a light jacket will be more appropriate. Happy Friday fun day!

A high pressure system is creeping into West Texas this afternoon which will lead to warm and dry conditions by this weekend. We will still have a cold morning, but the afternoon will be about ten degrees warmer than what we are having today. This is my kind of weekend, but we will be a little bit more breezy tomorrow so Sunday will be your pick day to get outside!

Highs this weekend will get into the lower 60’s making it the warmest time of the week, but we won’t be cooling off much as we go into the beginning of next week. Highs will rise into the mid 60’s by Monday, but another Arctic blast will slip into Texas by the middle of the week and highs will drop back down close to the freezing mark.

A weak cold front is sliding across the South Plains this morning keeping our temperatures cool, but sunshine will warm us up to the upper 40’s and lower 50’s by the afternoon. We can almost copy and paste the forecast from yesterday. However, a high pressure system will come into West Texas by the afternoon which will bring warm and dry conditions for the weekend. Our Saturday and Sunday will be about ten degrees warmer than today as we get into the lower 60’s. The 60’s will stay in the forecast until the middle of next week when another Arctic blast comes back into the forecast.

