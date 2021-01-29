KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 29th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast.

Today: Mostly cloudy. High of 62°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low of 45°. Winds SW 25-35 MPH.

Tomorrow: Blowing dust. High of 62°. Winds SW 40-50 MPH.

As we wrap up the work-week, above average temperatures are returning to the South Plains. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to middle 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH. As we head into the evening and overnight hours, winds will begin to increase. Gusts will exceed 50 MPH at times during the overnight hours. Rain showers will become more likely after midnight, with northeastern areas having the greatest potential for showers. By Saturday morning, lows will range from the middle 30s to the lower 50s.

Saturday will be one of the windiest days that we have seen in quite some time. Widespread wind gusts near 60 MPH are expected on Saturday, which is why a High Wind Watch has been issued from 6 AM CDT through 4 PM CDT. High temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to middle 60s under a mostly sunny sky. All shower activity will come to an end before noon on Saturday. Winds will eventually calm overnight, shifting to the north around 10-15 MPH. By Sunday morning, lows will range from the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Highs will dip a few degrees on Sunday, topping out in the upper 50s to lower 60s under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the north around 15-20 MPH. Lows will vary from the middle 20s to the middle 30s by Monday morning.

Next week, high temperatures will swing from the upper 50s and lower 60s on Monday, to the upper 60s and lower 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday! A partly to mostly sunny sky will cover the South Plains, with winds mainly out of the southwest around 20-30 MPH. By Wednesday night, a strong storm system is expected to arrive in western Texas and eastern New Mexico. This will cause our high temperatures to plummet by Thursday, with daytime highs falling into the middle and upper 40s. As of right now, it appears moisture will be limited, so rain chances will remain minimal. We will keep you advised.

Have a fantastic Friday, and an amazing weekend!

-Jacob.

