Today: Today will be our warmest day of the week before an arctic blast comes in through the middle of the week. The afternoon high will reach 68°, with sunny skies.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will allow a cool down overnight as we drop down near freezing. The evening low will near 35°.

Tomorrow: Tomorrow will be a more typical Winter day across the South Plains before a cold front slides in. Clouds will be increasing through the day as temperatures reach 58°.

Temperatures today will be the warmest that we will have for the next seven days. We will be about ten degrees warmer than yesterday as we rise into the mid to upper 60’s. Sunshine will last all day with clouds building in tonight. The clouds will increase even more for Tuesday as the cold front ahead of the Arctic blast that will bring in snow chances by the middle of the week.

Temperatures tomorrow will be much more typical for what we are used to for Winter as we drop into the upper 50’s by the afternoon. Cloudy skies will continue to move in as we see this cold front being pushed ahead of the Winter system that will bring in snow chances and a wintry mix for Wednesday. We will first see some freezing rain before temperatures drop below the freezing mark and bring in moderate amounts of snowfall.





Snowfall accumulation is still changing with the models, but our GFS model is bring more generous than most. We could be seeing anywhere from four to 13 inches based off of the GFS but this is a bit ore extreme than other models. The NAM is much more moderate showing anywhere from a dusting to about six inches. This system will be very strong either way and we will continue to update you as the models runs come in.





Today will be our warmest and calmest day of the week with a weak westerly breeze moving in and sunny skies. Highs will make it into the mid to upper 60’s before a cold front slides in for tomorrow. The cold front is ahead of an Arctic blast but we will still see more typical highs for our Tuesday afternoon. The Winter system that will creep into the South Plains by the middle of the week is expected to bring in anywhere from a dusting to six inches of snowfall accumulation. As the snowfall becomes more moderate it will stick to the roads and icy conditions are possible. Along with this the wind chill in the morning on Thursday and Friday will feel like negative five to negative 20 degrees. By the weekend we will start to see a bit of a warm up as we get into the 40’s.

