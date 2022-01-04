KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 4th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny skies come into the forecast through the day with breezy conditions and a red flag warning. The afternoon high will be 15 degrees warmer than yesterday as we reach 67°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will stay in the forecast tonight after a windy day. Our evening low will be dropping to 31°.

Tomorrow: A more seasonal day is in the forecast for tomorrow with sunshine nd mild conditions. The afternoon high will get close to 54°.

A breezy Tuesday is in the forecast with winds already moving five to ten miles per hour across the South Plains. This is making it feel even colder outside right now as temperatures are currently in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s and feeling like the teens. By the afternoon the westerly winds will be moving 20 to 30 miles per hour with gust up to 40 miles per hour. This will lead to a much warmer day than yesterday.

A red flag warning has been issued from the National Weather Service from noon until 6 M today due to breezy conditions, low relative humidity, and temperatures rising into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. A wind advisory has also been issued for Bailey, Lamb, Castro, Hale, Swisher, and Parmer. This is because these areas have the chance for blowing dust due to the lack of moisture and snow seen over the weekend.





Highs this afternoon will be about 15 degrees warmer than yesterday as warm air is pumped in from the west. This will be one of our warmest days this week before seasonal highs come back into the forecast tomorrow. Dress in layers today because after a cold morning you will want to ditch the jacket by lunch time!

As you leave the house today you will want to bundle up as conditions stay cold throughout the morning and much warmer by the afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 60’s. However, this will be short-lived as we cool back off with a cold front by Thursday with highs in the upper 30’s; this is very similar to what we saw Sunday. Another 180 happens in the forecast as we warm back up by Friday and Saturday. Saturday will be our warmest day of the week as we get into the lower 70’s across West Texas.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx