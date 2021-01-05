KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 5th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast.

Today: Partly cloudy w/ blowing dust. High of 66°. Winds SW 20-30 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 32°. Winds NW 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 55°. Winds N 25-35 MPH.

A warm and windy Tuesday is expected across the KAMC viewing area! Winds will gust upwards of 40 MPH out of the southwest today. This will cause some blowing dust across the region. Highs are forecasted to range from the upper 50s across the Rolling Plains, to the middle 60s over the rest of the area. Tonight, a cold front will begin to move through western Texas. This will shift our winds to the northwest, remaining breezy around 15-20 MPH. We’ll keep a partly cloudy sky around the region, with maybe a few sprinkles over our northeastern most locations. By Wednesday morning, lows will bottom out near freezing.

High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will be closer to average, topping out in the middle 50s. We will see a mostly sunny sky across the region on both days. Winds will be breezier on Wednesday, with gusts upwards of 40 MPH out of the north. This will result in some blowing dust. Winds will subside by Thursday, shifting to the northeast around 10-15 MPH. Morning lows will be much colder on Thursday, with temperatures ranging from the lower to middle 20s. Temperatures by Friday morning will be cold once again, dipping into the middle 20s.

Clouds will begin to increase across the region on Thursday, with high temperatures struggling to make it into the 50s. Winds will shift to the southeast around 10-15 MPH, bringing in more moisture to the South Plains. Clouds will hang around Friday night into Saturday morning, as temperatures bottom out in the middle 20s to lower 30s.

All eyes are focused on this weekend as our next storm system moves into the region. There are still a lot of uncertainties with this forecast. Here is what we know as of right now. A cold front will move through the area Saturday evening, bringing rain showers back into northwestern zones by Saturday evening. Precipitation will start off as a cold rain. Highs on Saturday will top out in the middle 40s to lower 50s. As precipitation increases across the region, it will transition over to all snow. This activity will come to an end, area-wide, by noon on Sunday. Depending on who sees snow, temperatures will range from the upper 20s to lower 40s for highs on Sunday.

Right now, we do not know what the storm track will be, and we do not know how much moisture will be available with this system. By Thursday evening, we will have a better understanding of what is to come. Be sure to stay up to date with the KAMC Storm Team on KAMC News, and all of social media. We will keep you advised!

Have a tremendous Tuesday!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx