KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 5th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: A weak cold front is moving through the morning which will lead to a more seasonal afternoon. Sunny skies with a few passing clouds will lead to highs near 52°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last overnight but cold air will slide in through the early morning. Our evening low will drop down to 20°.

Tomorrow: Our coldest day of the week is in the forecast tomorrow after a strong cold front moves through in the morning. The afternoon high will be frigid as we reach 35°.

A weak cold front is moving through this morning with a light northerly breeze but as day breaks we will have mild conditions moving through. Mostly sunny skies today will warm us up before a much stronger cold front moves in tomorrow. This will lead to a biting wind chill in the morning making it feel like the single digits outside. A high pressure system will slide in by Friday and highs will be much warmer in the lower 60’s.

After a warm day yesterday the more seasonal highs are back for this afternoon. We will have temperatures in the mid 40’s by lunchtime with a calm northerly breeze making it feel just a little bit cooler outside. By the heat of the day we will be in the lower 50’s. A southerly breeze will try to bring in warm air by tonight, but that will be short lived due to a strong cold front sliding through by the early hours of tomorrow morning.

A very strong cold front is on the way to West Texas by tomorrow morning. The coldest air will go into the Panhandle and Rolling Plains, but some of the cold air will get shoved into our area. As it moves in we will have a wind chill in the morning feeling like the single digits. Highs by the afternoon will be in the lower to mid 30’s. Make sure to bundle up tomorrow morning and stay inside if you can!





A weak cold front moving through this morning will lead to a calm northerly breeze this afternoon. Highs will get into the lower 50’s which is much more seasonal for the beginning of January. However, this will be short-lived as we cool back off with a stronger cold front by Thursday with highs in the upper 30’s; this is very similar to what we saw Sunday. Another 180 happens in the forecast as we warm back up by Friday and Saturday. Saturday will be our warmest day of the week as we get into the lower 70’s across West Texas.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx