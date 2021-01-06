KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 6th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny w/ blowing dust. High of 54°. Winds NW 20-30 MPH.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 24°. Winds NW 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 55°. Winds NE 10-20 MPH.

Blowing dust will make its presence known across West Texas today, as wind gusts are forecasted to approach 40 MPH. Winds will be out of the north-northwest, giving a chill to the air. Daytime highs are forecasted to warm into the middle and lower 50s across the entire South Plains, under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight tonight, winds will begin to subside, remaining out of the northwest around 8-12 MPH. Lows will bottom out well below freezing. By Thursday morning, temperatures will range from the middle 10s to the lower 30s.

Thursday will be the closest thing to ‘normal’ we’re going to see in the weather world over the next week. Highs will top out near their seasonal average, in the middle 50s. We will see a mostly sunny sky with calmer winds. Winds will be out of the northeast around 8-12 MPH. Overnight Thursday into Friday morning, lows will plummet into the lower and middle 20s.

Highs on Friday will be below average, only topping out in the middle 40s to lower 50s. We will see clouds increase across the South Plains, giving us a partly cloudy sky. Winds will shift to the east around 8-12 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning, lows will fall back into the middle and upper 20s.

All eyes are still focused on this weekend’s forecast. A potential winter storm is looking more likely for the South Plains Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon. Late Saturday afternoon, a cold rain is expected to move into the northern South Plains. After sunset, this will quickly transition over to mainly snow. Moderate snowfall is expected to move through most of the KAMC viewing area Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Snow will begin to wrap up during the afternoon hours on Sunday. As of now, models are still varying in their forecasts, but they are starting to come to more of an agreement. Both the GFS and EURO are now showing several inches across the region. There is still some uncertainty with this forecast, and it will most likely change between now and then. Be sure to stay tuned into the KAMC Storm Team for the latest information. We will keep you advised.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Jacob.

