KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 6th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: A string cold front will continue to move into the South Plains until the sunrises. This will lead to windy conditions and highs close to 35°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last overnight with frigid conditions sticking around. Our evening low will drop down to 21°.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will be much warmer tomorrow as a high pressure system comes in with sunny and dry conditions. The afternoon high will be mild at 60°.





A wind chill advisory is in effect across our central and northern counties this morning until 11AM. This is because northerly winds are moving in at 15 to 25 miles per hour this morning and making it feel much cooler outside. Until the sun comes up it will feel like negative ten to zero degrees outside. Today will be our coldest day for the next seven days.





After a mild day yesterday we will have a much colder day today. Once the sun starts to shine on us it’ll still feel like the single digits until about lunch time because of the wind chill. Today is the day to bundle up and bring out the scarves, jackets, gloves, warm boots, and maybe even a wind breaker because by the heat of the day it’ll still feel like we are in the mid to upper 20’s

Temperatures this afternoon will be almost twenty degrees cooler than yesterday. Our afternoon high will be in the mid 30’s with the northerly breeze still not slacking off. BY tomorrow we will have a switch in the forecast as a high pressure system settles into the area bringing in mild and dry conditions. This will lead to a much warmer Saturday as well.

