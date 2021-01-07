KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 7th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny. High of 54°. Winds N 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 24°. Winds SE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 47°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Thursday will be a carbon copy of Wednesday, minus the wind. Highs are forecasted to warm into the middle 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the north around 8-12 MPH. Overnight, we will keep a clear sky for the most part. By sunrise, more clouds will return to the South Plains. Temperatures will range from the upper 10s to the lower 30s by sunrise.

Friday will be a chilly day across the South Plains. Highs are forecasted to range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s under an increasingly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH, helping to bring in more moisture to the area. Overnight, clouds will continue to increase as low temperatures range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s.

All eyes are focused on this weekend, and rightfully so. A winter storm is setting its sight on the South Plains from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon. High temperatures on Saturday will warm into the middle 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast throughout the day around 15-20 MPH, helping to increase moisture across the region.

As we head into the evening hours, an upper-level low pressure system will move into the South Plains. This will bring a cold rain into northern portions of the KAMC viewing area around 7 PM. It is expected to quickly transition over to snow as precipitation expands across the KAMC viewing area. A rain/snow mix is expected to move into Lubbock around midnight.

As we head into the morning hours of Sunday, snow will spread across most of the South Plains, some of it becoming heavy at times. Low temperatures will range from the lower 20s to lower 30s. Snow is expected to continue in Lubbock until around noon on Sunday, and eventually clearing the region by sunset on Sunday. When all is said and done with, Lubbock could pick up 2-4″ of snow accumulation. Locally, some areas could see as much as 8″.

Sunday night into Monday morning will be icy across most of West Texas, impacting travel conditions for our Monday morning commute. Temperatures will be in the 10s and 20s, so even city streets are expected to become icy.

Later next week, conditions will slowly improve, with high temperatures remaining in the upper 30s to lower 40s through Tuesday. Be sure to stick with the KAMC Storm Team over the next few days. As data continues to come in, we’ll be able to fine tune our forecast. We’ll keep you advised!

Have a terrific Thursday!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx