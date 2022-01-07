KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 7th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Temperatures this morning are feeling like the single digits but we will warm up with some sunshine this afternoon. The afternoon high will be near 54°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last overnight with frigid conditions sticking around. Our evening low will drop down to 33°.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will be much warmer tomorrow as a westerly breeze picks up and we have our warmest day of the week. The afternoon high will get close to 71°.

Friday fun day is starting off very chilly as we are currently in the teens and lower 20’s across the South Plains. Make sure to bundle up and get the car started before you have to head off to work because it feels like the single digits. This will stay the case until the sun comes up and then we will slowly see a warm up through the rest of the day.





The sun will start shining down on us through the mid-morning as we rise into the 20’s, but it will still feel like the teens outside. By lunchtime we will be feeling like the lower 30’s so you will still need to bundle up if you head out the door for a bite to eat. This afternoon we will se highs anywhere from the upper 60’s to the upper 40’s.

Veering surface winds will lead o a mixed bag of highs across West Texas today. Our western counties will get into the mid to upper 60’s in the warmest spots. Locally near Lubbock we will be seasonal in the lower to mid 50’s as the southwesterly breeze starts to pick up. The warmth won’t make it all the way over to our eastern portion as they stay in the mid to upper 40’s. All of us will have sunshine through today and tomorrow!

Temperatures today will be seasonal across most of the South Plains with highs in the lower to mid 50’s. The wind chill this morning will stick around through the majority of the day and it will continue to feel more like the single digits until the sun comes up. Tomorrow will be much warmer as a westerly breeze picks up and we rise into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with sunny skies. This will take place before a cold front comes through Sunday which will lead to seasonal temperatures returning. We will start off next week in the 50’s and there is a slight chance for some showers by the middle of the week.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

