KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 8th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast.

Today: Partly cloudy. High of 45°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 25°. Winds S 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Snow late. High of 43°. Winds SE 15-25 MPH.

Freezing fog is occurring this morning across the South Plains. By this afternoon, the fog will begin to mix out, and more sunshine will return to the region. The fog is a good sign that moisture is returning to the region! Highs today will top out below their seasonal averages, ranging from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. High level cirrus clouds will help to keep us a few degrees cooler. Tonight, clouds will break just long enough for temperatures to fall back into the lower and middle 20s.

A high-impact winter storm is in store for the South Plains this weekend. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Saturday at 6 PM CDT, and lasts through 6 PM CDT on Sunday. This watch will likely be upgraded to a warning by Saturday morning. Here are the latest details on this storm.

High temperatures on Saturday will range from the upper 30s to the upper 40s across West Texas and eastern New Mexico. We will see a cloudy sky, with winds out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH. These southeasterly winds will help bring moisture into the South Plains. In reference to last week’s event, northerly winds kept dry air across most of the South Plains, which is what resulted in no snow accumulation for Lubbock. This go around, it doesn’t appear that will be an issue.

By Saturday evening, isolated rain and snow showers will develop over the northwestern portions of the KAMC viewing area as our storm system approaches from the northwest. These showers will quickly transition over to all snow. Places like Friona, Clovis and Muleshoe can expect precipitation to start anywhere from 7-10 PM CDT, In Lubbock, snow is expected to begin around 12-3 AM CDT Sunday morning. Post, Gail and Snyder will see the snow begin by 3-6 AM.

Throughout the day on Sunday, moderate to heavy snow will fall across most of the South Plains. Snowfall totals will vary across the region. Isolated amounts of 8-10″ are expected across the area. In Lubbock, 5-8″ of snowfall is a realistic possibility. Below is a snowfall forecast for the entire KAMC Viewing area.

Snow will continue until the afternoon hours on Sunday, with daytime highs remaining below freezing for nearly all of West Texas. Once all is said and done, a good snow pack will exist across the South Plains. This will make for dangerous travel conditions all day Sunday, through Monday afternoon. Travel will NOT be advised.

On Monday, all precipitation will have come to an end, but the snow is expected to stick around on the ground for a few days. Morning lows will be in the 10s for most of us, with wind chill values below 0 for some.

Depending on how much snow we receive, some locations may not make it out of the 30s until Wednesday of next week. Be sure to bring in your furry friends, wrap any exposed pipes, bring in any plants sensitive to winter weather, and check in on your neighbors to make sure they have a way to keep warm.

This is expected to be a high-impact event for the South Plains. If forecast trends hold true, this would be the biggest snowfall for Lubbock since December of 2018. Be sure to stay tuned with the KAMC Storm Team as the latest information continues to come in over the next 18-24 hours. We will keep you advised!

Have a fantastic Friday! Stay safe this weekend.

-Jacob.

