KAMC AM Weather Webcast July 10th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Dangerous heat. High of 108°. Winds out of the SW, 20-30 MPH.

Tonight: Isolated shower, low of 80°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Dangerous heat. High of 108°. Winds out of the S, 20-30 MPH.

Record high temperatures are possible across the South Plains over the next three days. A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning have been issued for all of the South Plains through Monday night. High temperatures will top out anywhere from 102-112 degrees over the region. The forecasted high in Lubbock is 108 degrees, which would tie our record set back in 2016.

A few morning showers will remain possible across the area as a weak outflow boundary moves from northwest to southeast across the region. This afternoon, the same boundary could help fire off a few more isolated showers. A rumble of thunder or two cannot be ruled out. However, severe weather is not expected.

We will keep the triple digits around through Thursday. By Friday, our lovely high pressure system will move further to the north and east, helping to bring in more southeasterly winds to the South Plains by Friday. This shift in winds will help bring in a bit more moisture at the mid-levels of the atmosphere, helping to “cool” our temperatures back down into the middle 90s.

Overnight lows are expected to remain at near-record levels over the next several days as well. Isolated showers will remain possible Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning. Other than the few rain showers Monday through Wednesday, no significant rainfall appears to be likely within the next seven days. With that being said, drought conditions are expected to worsen.

Please continue to take the appropriate precautions in order to stay safe during this heat wave! Drink plenty of water, wear lighter colored clothes, take frequent breaks from outdoor activities, and ALWAYS look before you lock your vehicles! Make sure you children and pets are out of your vehicle before you lock your doors. In this type of heat, it will only take 30 minutes for heat stroke to occur.

Stay safe friends!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx