KAMC AM Weather Webcast July 14th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Dangerous heat. High of 109°. Winds out of the SW, 20-30 MPH.

Tonight: Isolated shower, low of 80°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Dangerous heat. High of 103°. Winds out of the S, 20-30 MPH.

Record-breaking heat is expected across the South Plains again for our Tuesday. High temperatures will top out between 105-115 degrees this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 9 PM for the city of Lubbock, and all other areas in the purple shaded region. Here, highs are expected to range between 110-113 degrees. A Heat Advisory has been issued for areas in the orange shaded region. There, highs are expected to range between 105-110 degrees.

A few isolated showers will be possible later this evening. No significant rainfall accumulations are expected. Winds will be out of the southwest around 20 MPH, with gusts over 30 MPH at times. Overnight lows will be near record-warm levels, bottoming out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The triple-digits will hang around through Thursday and Friday of this week. By this weekend, highs will fall into the middle and upper 90s, with 100s becoming less common. We will still be above average. Unfortunately, no significant rain chances are anywhere in our near future. There may be a few showers late Wednesday evening, but no significant rainfall accumulation is expected. Drought conditions are expected to continue to worsen.

Stay safe, and stay cool friends!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx