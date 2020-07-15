KAMC AM Weather Webcast July 15th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Severe P.M. Storms. High of 103°. Winds out of the SE, 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Isolated showers, low of 77°. Winds SE to NW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hot. High of 100°. Winds out of the S, 20-30 MPH.

Another day of triple-digit temperatures is expected across the South Plains today. Highs will range from 95-108 across the South Plains. A weak cold front is stalled out across northern portions of the South Plains this morning. This boundary will allow storms to initiate and turn severe this evening. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts up to 70 MPH and hail up to 1 inch in diameter. Winds will be out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH. Overnight, lows will remain in the middle to upper 70s with isolated to scattered showers across the region.







High temperatures will remain on either side of 100 for the remainder of the seven day forecast. Rain chances will fade away as high pressure continues to dominate our area. Overnight lows will remain above average, only lowering into the middle and upper 70s. Winds will remain out of the south around 15-25 MPH. We will keep a mostly sunny sky around the region. Drought conditions will continue to worsen across the region.

Stay safe, and stay cool friends!

-Jacob.

