KAMC AM Weather Webcast July 16th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast.

Today: Sunny & HOT. High of 100°. Winds out of the SE, 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Few Clouds, low of 75°. Winds S 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hot. High of 100°. Winds out of the S, 20-30 MPH.

Another warm day is forecasted for the South Plains. Highs will top out right around the century mark by Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will range from 97-105 degrees across the region under a mostly sunny sky. Northerly winds will shift to the south by the afternoon hours, bringing warmer air back into the area. We will remain dry into the evening and overnight hours as lows range from the middle 60s to middle 70s.

This weekend will remain warm across the South Plains. Highs will be right around 100 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday under a mostly sunny sky. It will be a great weekend to enjoy a day on the lake! Just be sure to practice social distancing and wear sunblock! Our UV index will remain in the extreme category, meaning that a sunburn can occur in as little as 10 minutes. Lows are expected to remain in the upper 60s to middle 70s this weekend.

Next week, highs will remain in the upper 90s and lower 100s across the region as high pressure continues to hang on. We will keep a mostly sunny sky across the region with southerly winds around 15-25 MPH. Unfortunately, no significant rainfall is expected over the next week. Long-range models continue to support above average temperatures and below average precipitation chances through the first half of August.

Stay safe, and stay cool friends!

-Jacob.

