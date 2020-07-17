KAMC AM Weather Webcast July 17th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunny & HOT. High of 101°. Winds out of the S, 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Few Clouds, low of 74°. Winds S 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warm. High of 99°. Winds out of the S, 15-25 MPH.

High temperatures are expected to surpass the 100 degree mark yet again for our Friday. We will keep a mostly sunny sky around the region with southerly winds up to 20 MPH. As we head into the evening hours, we could see an isolated shower or storm develop over eastern New Mexico. Tonight, lows will range from the upper 60s to middle 70s under a mostly clear sky.

This weekend will remain warm across the South Plains. Highs will be a few degrees cooler, but we will still see highs between 95-102 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday. Isolated showers will be possible over northwestern portions of the South Plains this weekend. No significant rainfall is expected, but some locations in eastern New Mexico will see several shots at some rain today through Monday. Lows will remain in the middle 70s this weekend.

Temperatures will slowly “cool” off next week, as highs fall into the middle 90s. We will see a few more clouds around the region, but high pressure will continue to dominate the region. Unfortunately, this means below average chances of rain. Drought conditions are expected to worsen. Please avoid any outdoor burning.

Have a great weekend!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx