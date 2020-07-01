KAMC AM Weather Webcast July 1st, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low of 74°. Winds from the S 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: P.M. thunder, high of 95°. Winds out of the SE, 15-25 MPH.

Any showers across the region will fall apart after sunset. We will keep a few clouds around the area overnight. Winds will remain out of the south around 10-15 MPH. Lows will fall into the middle and lower 70s by sunrise on Thursday.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible during the late afternoon into the overnight hours on Thursday. No severe weather is expected. The best chance for rain will remain over western portions of the South Plains. High temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. Showers will remain around the region until 1-3 AM Friday morning. Lows will range from the upper 60s to middle 70s.

Independence Day will be warm across the region. Highs will warm into the middle 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Isolated showers will be possible once again from the late afternoon into the early overnight hours. Lows will fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Isolated shower and storm chances will hang around through Monday. High temperatures will remain in the middle to upper 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will remain out of the south-southeast around 10-20 MPH. A high pressure system will center itself over south-central portions of the country. This will help keep our rain chances limited and our temperatures warm. Our only hope for some rain will be our monsoonal flow. No significant rainfall accumulations are expected.

Have a terrific Thursday!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx