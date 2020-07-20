KAMC AM Weather Webcast July 20th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunny & Warm. High of 95°. Winds out of the S, 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Isolated shower, low of 72°. Winds SE 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. High of 94°. Winds out of the S, 15-25 MPH.

Morning showers and storms will give way to a mostly sunny sky later this afternoon. Daytime highs are expected to warm into the middle and upper 90s across the region. Areas that saw heavy rainfall this morning will likely remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Afternoon showers will remain isolated over northern portions of the South Plains. Most of us will remain dry. Winds will be out of the south around 20-30 MPH. Overnight, lows will range from the lower 60 over northwestern portions of the area to middle 70s over southeastern portions of the South Plains.

Isolated rain chances will hang around through Wednesday of this week. High temperatures will be much more bearable this week, topping out close to our average high of 93 degrees. We will keep a partly to mostly sunny sky around the region each day. Winds will be out of the south around 10-20 MPH. Overnight lows will continue to range from the lower 60s to the middle 70s each night.

As we head into the weekend, high pressure will move to the southwest of the South Plains. This could allow for a few showers to return to the region by Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will remain in the middle to lower 90s under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Winds will also remain out of the south around 15-20 MPH.

