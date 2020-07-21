KAMC AM Weather Webcast July 21st, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Isolated storms. High of 94°. Winds out of the SE, 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Isolated shower, low of 70°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. High of 93°. Winds out of the SE, 10-20 MPH.

Another summer-like day is in store for the South Plains on this Tuesday. A weak ridge of high pressure will allow our temperatures to warm into the middle 90s this afternoon. Remnant outflow boundaries will help initiate isolated to scattered showers and storms later this afternoon. Some of these storms could produce wind gusts upwards of 60 MPH. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH. Overnight, isolated showers will remain possible, especially over northwestern portions of the South Plains. Lows will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s.

Isolated showers and storms will remain in the forecast for the next several days. High temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 90s with overnight lows varying from the middle 60s to middle 70s. Winds will remain southerly around 10-20 MPH. We will be watching portions of the Texas coast for the potential of a tropical system. The EURO model tries to bring this system over the Permian Basin. We will keep am eye on this system, and we will keep you advised.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Jacob.

