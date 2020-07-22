KAMC AM Weather Webcast July 22nd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Isolated storms. High of 93°. Winds out of the SE, 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Isolated shower, low of 69°. Winds ESE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. High of 92°. Winds out of the SE, 15-25 MPH.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected across the South Plains again this afternoon. These storms will be very spotty in nature, and not everyone will see rainfall. Some areas that see heavier downpours could pick up close to 1 inch of rainfall. A few of these storms will be capable of producing wind gusts upwards of 60-70 MPH. Highs will warm into the upper 80s to middle 90s this afternoon. Overnight, a few showers will remain possible as lows range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s.

Isolated shower and storm chances will remain in the forecast through the end of the work week. As we head into the weekend, high pressure will move back into the South Plains. Temperatures are expected to remain pretty steady as our high pressure system is expected to remain relatively weak. There is a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that has a 50% chance of developing into a named storm by Sunday. It will bring heavy rainfall to coastal portions of Louisiana and Texas later this weekend.

Our extended forecast shows that we will keep seasonal temperatures around the area with a slightly above average chance at rain. We are keeping a close eye on Tropical Depression 7 that has recently developed in the central Atlantic. This could impact the Gulf of Mexico as we wrap up the month of July. We will keep you advised.





