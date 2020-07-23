KAMC AM Weather Webcast July 23rd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Isolated storms. High of 91°. Winds out of the SE, 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Isolated shower, low of 71°. Winds ESE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. High of 92°. Winds out of the SE, 15-25 MPH.

Showers and storms remain in the forecast for your Thursday afternoon. Rainfall will remain widely scattered this afternoon into the evening hours. Some locations could see as much as 1 inch of rainfall today. Highs will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. Some storms could produce wind gusts as high as 60-70 MPH. Overnight tonight, lows will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Isolated showers will remain possible under a partly cloudy sky.

Isolated rain chances will remain in the forecast for Friday, but activity will be a bit more limited than what we saw on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to middle 90s across the area under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will remain out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH.

As we head into the weekend, high pressure will move back into the South Plains. This will reduce our rain chances, but keep our temperatures at a comfortable level. Highs will remain near average, topping out in the middle and lower 90s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows will remain in the middle 60s to middle 70s. This same high pressure system will steer Tropical Depression Eight (expected to become Tropical Storm Hanna later today) into South Texas, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall to the Rio Grande Valley. Heads up to anyone traveling to the Louisiana and Texas Coast’s this weekend.

Next week, a potential cold front will sweep through the South Plains. This will increase our rain chances as we head towards Tuesday and Wednesday. There is still a lot of inconsistencies with our forecast models, so we will continue to keep you advised.

Have a terrific Thursday!

-Jacob.

