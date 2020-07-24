KAMC AM Weather Webcast July 24th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Isolated showers. High of 93°. Winds out of the SE, 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Few clouds, low of 71°. Winds ESE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 93°. Winds out of the ESE, 10-20 MPH.

This afternoon, showers and storms will develop across the South Plains once again. Activity will be more isolated this afternoon, resulting in a 10% chance of rain coverage for the entire area. Highs will warm into the middle and lower 90s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH. Overnight, showers and storms will taper off after sunset with lows falling into the middle 60s and middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

This weekend looks absolutely perfect across the South Plains! High pressure will move back into the region, bringing a temporary end to our rain chances. Highs will top out in the middle to lower 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will remain out of the southeast around 10-20 MPH. Lows will continue to range from the middle 60s to middle 70s.

If you plan on heading to the Texas Coast, you may want to rethink your trip. Tropical Storm Hanna formed in the Gulf of Mexico last night, and is expected to make landfall near Corpus Christi Saturday afternoon. Storm surge upwards of 2 feet, 12 inches of rainfall and wind gusts between 70-90 MPH will be possible. The impacts will linger into Monday of next week.

Back home, a cold front is expected to move into the South Plains Monday night into Tuesday morning. This will increase our rain chances and lower our temperatures. Highs will potentially fall into the middle and upper 80s on Tuesday with scattered rain chances returning to the forecast. High pressure will return as we wrap up the work week next week, allowing highs to return to the middle and upper 90s.

Have a wonderful weekend! Stay safe, and stay healthy friends.

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx