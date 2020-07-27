KAMC AM Weather Webcast July 27th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Isolated showers. High of 92°. Winds out of the S, 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Few showers, low of 71°. Winds E/NE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated Storms. High of 93°. Winds out of the N/SW, 10-20 MPH.

A stalled front in the Texas Panhandle will bring an isolated chance for showers and storms across the South Plains on our Monday. Showers and storms will be most likely over the northeastern half of the South Plains. Some locations could see up to 0.50″ by tonight, especially to the north of highway 70. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south for most of us. Areas to the north will see light northerly winds up to 15 MPH. Overnight, our stalled front will slowly move south, keeping isolated showers in the forecast overnight. Lows will fall into the middle 60s and middle 70s by Tuesday morning.

Isolated shower and storm chances will hang around on Tuesday. By Wednesday, we will begin to clear out across the South Plains with highs remaining in the middle to lower 90s. By the time Thursday rolls around, another weak front will move into the South Plains. This will increase our rain chances from Thursday through Saturday. Some locations will see up to 1 inch of rainfall. Heaviest amounts will remain over the northeastern half of the South Plains. The second half of the weekend should remain relative quiet with temperatures near average.

Have a wonderful week!

-Jacob.

