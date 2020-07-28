KAMC AM Weather Webcast July 28th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Isolated showers. High of 94°. Winds out of the S, 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Few showers, low of 71°. Winds S 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm. High of 96°. Winds out of the SSW, 15-25 MPH.

A stalled frontal boundary will allow showers and storms to continue across the northern South Plains on Tuesday. Over the past 24 hours, some locations saw nearly 4 inches of rainfall! Locally heavy rainfall will be possible once again this afternoon. Showers and storms will develop further south today, but will still remain isolated in nature. Highs will warm into the middle 90s across the region today under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south around 10-15 MPH. Overnight, isolated showers will continue as lows fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

We will dry out just a bit Wednesday and Thursday as highs warm into the middle and upper 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 10-20 MPH. Overnight lows will remain in the middle 60s to lower 70s. By Thursday evening into the overnight hours, a cold front will begin to move into the region. This will bring our rain chances back Thursday night, lasting into next week.

Highs will fall into the middle 80s and lower 90s on Friday thanks to our cold front. Rain chances will also increase as showers and storms become more scattered across the region. We will keep isolated to scattered rain chances in the forecast through the start of next week! Rainfall totals could top out over 1 inch for portions of the South Plains. We will keep you advised.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Jacob.

