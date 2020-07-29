KAMC AM Weather Webcast July 29th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Isolated showers. High of 97°. Winds out of the SW, 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear, low of 72°. Winds S 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny & HOT. High of 98°. Winds out of the SW, 15-25 MPH.

Isolated showers and storms will return to the South Plains later this afternoon. Highs will warm into the upper 90s and lower 100s under a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will increase as rain chances go up later this afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Overnight, lows will fall into the middle 60s and middle 70s under a mostly clear sky.

Rain chances will hang around for the entirety of the seven-day forecast. On Thursday, highs will warm into the upper 90s and lower 100s once again, but a 10% chance of afternoon showers and storms. By Friday, a shortwave piece of energy will provide just the right amount of ingredients for severe storms to become more likely. A Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe storms has been issued for most of the South Plains for Friday. Damaging winds from 60-70 MPH and isolated hail events up to 1 inch will be possible. Localized flash flooding can also e expected.

As we head into the weekend, highs will remain in the middle 80s to middle 90s across the entire area. Rain chances will remain in the forecast with a partly cloudy sky remaining across the area. Overnight lows will say in the middle 60s to middle 70s.

Next week, another potent cold front is expected to move in on Monday. Some models show our high temperatures falling into the 70s! I think we will remain in the middle and upper 80s, but rain chances will increase. Some areas may see over 1 inch of rainfall from Sunday into Monday. We will keep you advised.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Jacob.

