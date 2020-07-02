KAMC AM Weather Webcast July 2nd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low of 71°. Winds from the SE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers, high of 95°. Winds out of the SE, 10-20 MPH.

Showers and storms will come to an end by midnight tonight. Rainfall totals will remain below 0.25″. Lows will fall into the middle 60s through lower 70s by sunrise on Friday. Winds will remain out of the southeast around 8-12 MPH.

High temperatures will remain in the middle to upper 90s as we head into your weekend. We will keep an isolated chance of showers and storms around the region, but most of us should remain dry. A few storms that develop could produce some gusty winds. Rainfall totals should remain below 0.25″ for everyone. Overnight lows will remain in the middle 60s to middle 70s. If you plan on being outside for Independence day, be sure to wear sunscreen! Our UV index will be in the high to extreme category, meaning you can burn within 10 minutes.

Next week, rain chances will taper off as high temperatures warm back into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Drought conditions are expected to worsen across our region. Overnight lows will moderate somewhat, only dropping into the middle 70s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Jacob.

