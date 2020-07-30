KAMC AM Weather Webcast July 30th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: P.M. Severe. High of 100°. Winds out of the SW, shifting NE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Isolated showers, low of 67°. Winds S 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cooler. High of 88°. Winds out of the NE, 15-25 MPH.

High temperatures will warm into the upper 90s and lower 100s Thursday afternoon under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH, with gusts as high as 30 MPH. Later this afternoon, showers and storms will begin to develop across the region around 3-5 PM. Some of these storms will be on the strong to severe side. Damaging winds around 60-70 MPH will be possible, in addition to 1″ hail (quarter sized) and locally heavy rainfall. Some flash flooding will be possible. Overnight, a few showers will remain across the region. A cold front will allow lows to fall into the lower and middle 60s.

Highs will be about 10-15 degrees cooler on Friday, only topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s under a mostly clear sky. We will see winds out of the northeast around 15-20 MPH. A few more showers and storms will be possible over western portions of the area, especially in eastern New Mexico. Overnight, lows will fall into the lower and upper 60s.

This weekend, highs will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Isolated showers will remain possible on Saturday. By Sunday, another cold front will inch closer to our region. This will increase our rain chances Sunday into Monday. A few storms could produce some gusty winds.

Monday will be another below average day for the South Plains as highs warm into the middle and upper 80s. Showers will remain possible throughout the day. Overnight, lows will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s.

By the end of next week, high pressure will build back into the region, allowing highs to warm back into the middle and upper 90s.

Have a terrific Thursday, and stay weather aware this afternoon.

-Jacob

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx