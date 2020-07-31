KAMC AM Weather Webcast July 31st, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Storms west. High of 90°. Winds out of the NE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Isolated showers, low of 67°. Winds E 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. High of 92°. Variable winds, 10-20 MPH.

Showers and storms will translate into a mostly sunny sky by the afternoon hours on our Friday. A few storms will be possible over eastern New Mexico and extreme western Texas. Storms should stay below severe limits today, but a few stronger wind gusts can’t be completely ruled out. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s with northeasterly winds up to 25 MPH. Overnight, lows will fall into the upper 50s across the northern South Plains, and the upper 60s across the southern South Plains.

This weekend, isolated shower and storm chances will remain during the evening and overnight hours. Severe weather is not expected. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to middle 90s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the east-southeast around 10-20 MPH. Overnight lows will range from the lower to upper 60s. Sunday night, a cold front will begin to move into the South Plains. This will increase our rain chances as we head into Monday.

Highs will be cooler on Monday thanks to a cold front, only warming into the middle 80s to lower 90s. Rain chances will hang around through Wednesday of next week. By Thursday, high pressure is expected to build back in from the west, decreasing our rain chances and increasing our temperatures. Highs are expected to warm back into the middle and upper 90s!

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Jacob.

