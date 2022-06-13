Today: Windy and hot conditions will stay in West Texas today, before a cool down tries to slip in through the rest of the week. The afternoon high will rise to 101°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and breezy conditions will last overnight. The evening low will drop down to 73° with a warm breeze.

Tomorrow: Hot and dry conditions stay in the forecast tomorrow with breezy conditions not budging. The afternoon high will get up to 98°.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the lower 70’s and lower 80’s across West Texas. We will quickly warm up through the rest of the day due to a strong southerly breeze. The subtropical ridge that kept us hot this weekend is moving out and that will allow us to see temperatures dropping a few degrees each day.

The dewpoints will stay low through the rest of the day allowing for the surface to stay dry while the upper atmosphere has some moisture. This could lead to virga through our afternoon and the potential for a haboob. This will be caused by the strong winds that could gust anywhere from 35 to 55 miles per hour.

Highs this afternoon will max out in the triple digits, but we won’t be as hot as yesterday when we made it to 107 degrees. Yesterday was our hottest day of 2022 so far. A southerly breeze will be bringing the heat today with wind gust causing the chanced for a dust storm across the South Plains.

Hot and dry will stay the name of the game for the rest of the week. The subtropical ridge that made this last weekend our hottest so far this year is moving out, but windy conditions will still bring the heat today. Every day this week temperatures will drop by a couple of degrees which will lead to seasonal highs by the weekend. Today is our only chance for moisture this week due to the upper atmosphere staying saturated. On the other hand, the surface will stay dry which will keep us from seeing widespread showers today.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx