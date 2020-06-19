KAMC AM Weather Webcast June 19th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Severe storms, high of 89°. Winds out of the SE, 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Storms early, low of 63°. Winds from the SE 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: P.M. storms, high of 91°. Winds out of the SE, 10-20 MPH.

A Severe Weather Alert Day has been issued for Friday, June 19th, 2020. Strong to severe storms are expected across a good portion of the South Plains during the late afternoon and evening hours. Damaging winds and large hail will be our main concerns. Storms will begin to develop around the state line around 2-4 PM this afternoon. Storms are expected to arrive in Lubbock around 4-6 PM. A Level 2 Slight Risk has been issued for the city of Lubbock. A Level 1 Marginal Risk is in effect for our eastern New Mexico counties and extreme western Texas counties.







As we head into the overnight hours tonight, storms will come to an end by midnight. Lows will fall into the middle and lower 60s. Isolated showers will be possible until around 3 AM Saturday morning. Winds will remain breezy out of southeast, gusting close to 25 MPH at times.

Summer officially begins at 4:44 PM CDT on Saturday, June 20th. The official beginning of summer could start off with a few more showers and storms. A few of these will be on the strong to severe side, especially to the northeast of Lubbock. Highs will warm into the lower 90s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. On Sunday, we will remain dry across the region, with a better chance of a shower or two as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Through the day on Father’s Day, we will remain dry and mostly sunny as highs soar into the upper 90s and lower 100s.

Monday will be down right HOT across the South Plains. Highs will warm into the upper 90s and lower 100s across the region. By Monday night, a cold front will begin to move into the area. This will cool our temperatures down into the middle 80s through lower 90s for the remainder of next week. It will also bring back the chance of afternoon showers and storms across the area!

Have a wonderful weekend, and remain weather aware!

-Jacob.

