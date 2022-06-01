Today: More rain chances come into the forecast as we go into our Hump Day with localized flooding being one of the main threats. The afternoon high will rise to 80°. .

Tonight: Isolated thunderstorms will move across the region later tonight and into the early hours of tomorrow. The evening low will drop down to 56°.

Tomorrow: Much cooler temperatures and less rain chances come into the forecast for our day tomorrow. The afternoon high will make it close to 71° for our chilliest day of the week.

Temperatures this morning are starting off cooler across the Lone Star State, but the cold front that stalled yesterday across the South Plains will stick around today and bring in chances for severe weather. Temperatures may drop a few degrees through the morning but highs will be about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday in the lower 80’s by he afternoon. Rain chances start to pick up by this evening.

Severe weather is possible as we go into our evening due to the cold front that has stalled across the area coming into contact with the dry line. The most severe weather will happen in our southern counties as mot of the region stays under an enhanced risk. Hail, winds, and heavy rainfall will be our main threat. If these systems start popping up earlier there is a chance for an isolated tornado to move across the region.





Our HRRR and NAM model are not agreeing, per usual, which means this system could bring a mixed bag of results. The HRRR model shows severe weather starting in our southern counties and becoming more widespread through the day and into the evening. However, the NAM model is expected to bring a few storms into our southern counties with rain chances being more elevated across the region and less severity. This is setting us up for a cooler day tomorrow with highs in the lower 70’s before more rain chances move in by Friday.

Rain chances last across the South Plains today due to the cold front that stalled as it started moving over West Texas yesterday. The system moving through tonight is likely to be a hail, wind, and heavy rainfall event with the chance for an isolated tornado in our southern counties. Thankfully, rainfall chances will stay in the forecast through the rest of the work week with temperatures dropping into the lower 70’s by tomorrow and the upper 70’s by Friday. This weekend will be hot and dry again with a few passing clouds on Saturday.

