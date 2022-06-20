Today: After a seasonal weekend with a few passing clouds, the sun will shine a little more through a few passing clouds. The afternoon high will rise to 93°.

Tonight: A few isolated showers will try to come into our western counties tonight with mostly clear skies area wide. The evening low will drop down to 68° with a warm breeze.

Tomorrow: Hot and dry conditions stay in the forecast tomorrow for our first official day of Summer. The afternoon high will get up to 94°.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the upper 60’s and upper 70’s across West Texas. We will quickly warm up through the rest of the day but we will have a pretty seasonal last day of Spring. We are in between a ridge and a trough which his keeping most things calm across West Texas. Moisture is continuing to move into New Mexico, but dry and hot air is right on its heels.

The eastern Pacific ocean has a little bit of action taking place with Tropical Depression Blas losing strength and speed, but Tropical Depression Celia right behind it gaining strength. Tropical Depression Celia will become a tropical storm in the next couple of days before potentially becoming a category one hurricane. Luckily, this system isn’t likely to make landfall but it will bring copious amounts of rai into Mexico. This could lead to more moisture moving into the southwestern United States by the beginning of next week.

Rain chances will spill into Lea, Roosevelt, and Curry counties by this evening with a few run of the mill showers trying to come together in the central portions of the South Plains as well. We will have sunshine prevailing through most of the day with highs in the lower 90’s. This is a seasonal end to our Spring as the first official day of Summer is tomorrow!

Moisture will continue to move across New Mexico through the next few days bringing in a small chance for showers in our most western counties by this evening. The highs today will be seasonal in the lower 90’s and the first official day of Summer is tomorrow! We will warm up each day this week by one or two degrees but stay in the 90’s. Friday and Saturday will be our hottest days of the week before a cool front slides ion Sunday and brings seasonal temperatures back into the forecast.

-Shelby Mac

