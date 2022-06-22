Today: Passing clouds will push into West Texas through the day with similar conditions to yesterday. The afternoon high will rise to 96°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last across the area tonight allowing more mild conditions. The evening low will drop down to 70°.

Tomorrow: A copy and paste forecast is coming in tomorrow with passing clouds and highs in the upper 90’s, before a warm up comes by the end of the work week.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the lower 60’s and mid 70’s across West Texas. We will quickly warm up through the rest of the day but conditions will be similar to yesterday for our second day of Summer. We are in between a ridge and a trough which his keeping most things calm across West Texas. Moisture is continuing to move into New Mexico, but dry and hot air is right on its heels. However, compared to yesterday it looks like the moisture will be pushing the hot and dry air back and keep the clouds around for one more day.

Rain has moved across New Mexico for the last few days and now the southern majority of the state is under a flood watch until today at 6 AM. As we continue through the work week things will start to dry out and heat up across New Mexico and West Texas before a cool front comes in by the weekend and brings us at and below seasonal temperatures.

The heat will stick around through the rest of the work week, but a cool front will try to slide in by Sunday. This will bring in isolated chances for rain Saturday night, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Temperatures will be much more seasonal on Sunday before the lower 80’s become our highs starting off a new work week.

Moisture will continue to move across New Mexico through the next few days bringing in a small chance for showers in our most western counties through the day. The highs today will be in the mid to upper 90’s for our second day of Summer! We will warm up each day this week by one or two degrees but stay in the 90’s until Friday when the triple digits return. Friday and Saturday will be our hottest days of the week before a cool front slides in on Sunday and brings seasonal temperatures back into the forecast with isolated chances for rain.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx