Today: Thunderstorms are making their exit out of the South Plains this morning, but more rain comes in by tonight. The afternoon high will rise to 80°.

Tonight: Isolated thunderstorms will move across the region later tonight and into the early hours of tomorrow. The evening low will drop down to 62°.

Tomorrow: Dry and warm conditions come into the forecast for our Saturday with sunshine trying to break through the clouds. The afternoon high will be seasonal at 93°.

Temperatures this morning are starting off cooler across the Lone Star State, but we will stay pretty mild all day due to the rain that came across the South Plains overnight. Temperatures may drop a few degrees through the morning but highs will be in the lower 80’s by the afternoon. Rain chances start to pick up by this evening and we already got almost an inch of rain accumulation across the region so far today.

Severe weather is possible as we go into our evening because of high dewpoints, temperatures in the lower 80’s, and the dry line moving across West Texas. The most severe weather will happen in our central and southern counties as most of the region stays under a slight risk. Hail, winds, and heavy rainfall will be our main threat. If these systems start popping up earlier there is a chance for an isolated tornado to move across the region.

The system moving out of the South Plains now has led to flooding on the roads in Lubbock. Give yourself extra time to get to work this morning and puddles are deeper than they appear. We will have a few hours to dry out through the afternoon before more rain tries to come together by tonight and into our overnight hours. Dry conditions and highs in the 90’s come into the forecast for our Saturday afternoon.

Rain chances last across the South Plains today due to high dewpoints, temperatures making it into the 80’s, and the dry line moving across the region later this evening. The system moving through tonight is likely to be a hail, wind, and heavy rainfall event with the chance for an isolated tornado in our southern and central counties. This weekend will be hot and dry again with a few passing clouds on Saturday.

