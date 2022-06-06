Today: A weak cold front will move across the region this morning but heat will still pick up through the afternoon. The afternoon high will rise to 96°.

Tonight: Mild temperatures return to the forecast tonight with mostly clear skies . The evening low will drop down to 68°.

Tomorrow: Dry and warm conditions stay in the forecast for our Tuesday with sunshine breaking through a few clouds. The afternoon high will be close to 97°.

Temperatures this morning are starting off on a level playing field across the Lone Star State, but more heat will come into the central portions of Texas through the rest of the day. A heat advisory and an excessive heat warning will begin this afternoon from 1 PM to 8 PM across most of the state. Locally, we will still have a very hot day but a weak cold front will keep us from having any heat watches or warnings through the rest of the day.

The weak cold front moving through for our Monday will be a blessings as colder northwesterly air slips into the region by lunch time. This will add a bite to the air, but the heat will still take over through the afternoon. Highs will make it into the mid to upper 90’s across West Texas and the 90’s will stay in the forecast for the next seven days.

The temperatures gradient across the South Plains will cause highs today to range about ten degrees across the region. Our northern counties will stay a bit cooler due to the force of the northwesterly breeze being the strongest near Plainview nd Tulia. Near the Hub City we will rise to the mid to upper 90’s and the triple digits may come in closet yo Gaines, Dawson, Borden, and Scurry counties.

Hot and dry will stay the name of the game for the rest of the week. A weak cold front moving through this morning will help highs stay in the mid to upper 90’s across the majority of West Texas. Tomorrow will be one of our warmest day of the week as we rise into the upper 90’s and triple digits. By the middle of the week we will have a small chanc e for some rain to move in, but right now it seems this moisture may only help our humidity rise, which would

-Shelby Mac

