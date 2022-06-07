Today: Humid conditions and partly cloudy skies will last through our Tuesday with a few showers possible this evening. The afternoon high will rise to 93°.

Tonight: Mild temperatures return to the forecast tonight with partly cloudy skies . The evening low will drop down to 69°.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies stay in West Texas for tomorrow with more chances for a few showers popping up. Our afternoon high will be close to 91°.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s across West Texas. Humidity and cloudy skies are rolling into the area and as they do so it will make it feel even hotter outside through the rest of the day. The afternoon high will rise to be in the lower 90’s near the Hub City, but with saturated air it will feel more like a sauna.





The dewpoints and temperatures are close to each other this morning leading to the air being saturated and the muggy conditions that will persist through the rest of the day. Across the South Plains temperatures will range anywhere from the mid 80’s to the triple digits, but because the humidity is so high it will feel about ten degrees warmer than our actual temperatures.

We have all of the ingredients for thunderstorms and showers to pop-up by this evening with high humidty, heat, and cloudy skies. However, it seems like our NAM model is only giving us a few storms to our north and south. We will be under a marginal risk for severe weather in our northern counties through the day due to rain chances increasing this evening.

Hot and dry will stay the name of the game for the rest of the week. Cloudy skies are rolling in this morning and high humidity which will make it feel much hotter through the rest of the day. A small chance for showers will try to come into the forecast tonight and tomorrow because we have all of the ingredients for rainfall as the dry line moves through. Tomorrow will be one of our cooler days of the week as we stay in the lower 90’s. By the weekend the heat picks up with highs in the upper 90’s and triple digits.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx