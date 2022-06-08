Today: Partly cloudy skies stay in West Texas for today with more chances for a few showers popping up. Our afternoon high will be close to 88°.

Tonight: Rain will move across the region from the southwest tonight. This will help us stay mild as we drop down to 65° for our evening low.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies will start off our Thursday but the moisture will move out through the day and be replaced by heat. The afternoon high will rise to 94°.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s across West Texas. Humidity and cloudy skies are rolling into the area and as they do so it will make it feel even hotter outside through the rest of the day. The afternoon high will rise to be in the upper 80’s near the Hub City, but with saturated air it will feel more like a sauna.

The dewpoints and temperatures are close to each other this morning leading to the air being saturated and the muggy conditions that will persist through the rest of the day. Across the South Plains temperatures will range anywhere from the lower 80’s to the mid 90’s, but because the humidity is so high it will feel about ten degrees warmer than our actual temperatures.





We have all of the ingredients for thunderstorms and showers to pop-up by this evening with high humidity, heat, and cloudy skies. Our HRRR model is showing a system moving in from New Mexico through the overnight hours which will bring rain chances into most of the region. We will be under a marginal risk for severe weather across the South Plains through the day due to rain chances increasing this evening.

Hot and dry will stay the name of the game for the rest of the week. Cloudy skies are sticking around this morning and high humidity which will make it feel much warmer through the rest of the day. A chance for showers will come into the forecast tonight because we have all of the ingredients for rainfall moving in from the southwest. Tomorrow will start our warming trend as we stay in the lower 90’s. Through the end of the week the heat picks up with highs in the upper 90’s for Friday and triple digits through the weekend.

