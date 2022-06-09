Today: Mostly cloudy skies will start off our Thursday but the moisture will move out through the day and be replaced by heat. The afternoon high will rise to 93°.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will last overnight with high pressure on the clouds heels. This will help us stay mild as we drop down to 70° for our evening low.

Tomorrow: Hot and dry conditions come into the South Plains tomorrow with a high pressure system moving in from the west. The afternoon high will get up to 100°.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the lower 60’s and lower 70’s across West Texas. Humidity and cloudy skies are rolling across the area and as they do so it will make it feel even hotter outside through the rest of the day. The afternoon high will rise to be in the lower 90’s near the Hub City as clouds move out and a seasonal day comes into the forecast.





The dewpoints and temperatures are close to each other this morning leading to the air being saturated and the muggy conditions that will persist through most of the day. Across the South Plains temperatures will range anywhere from the upper 80’s to the mid 90’s, but because the humidity is so high it will feel about ten degrees warmer than our actual temperatures this morning.

A few thunderstorms and showers will start to pop up in Amarillo this evening with severe weather chances staying in the High Plains. There may be a few showers popping up in Swisher, Briscoe, and Hall county tonight but the majority of the region will stay dry and partly cloudy. Everyone will start to dry out tomorrow due to a high pressure system moving in. This will help us reach the triple digits tomorrow and into the weekend.

Hot and dry will stay the name of the game for the rest of the week. Cloudy skies are sticking around this morning and high humidity which will make it feel much warmer through the rest of the day. A chance for showers will come into the forecast tonight closer to Amarillo but most of us will stay dry through the rest of the week. Tomorrow will start our warming trend as a high pressure system moves through and brings highs into the upper 90’s and lower 100’s. Through the end of the week the heat will stick around and keep us in the triple digits.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

