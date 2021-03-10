KAMC AM Weather Webcast March 10th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunny and seasonably warm with an afternoon high of 82°. South wind, 10-30 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy early in the evening becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Breezy with an overnight low of 44°. Southwest winds, 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and warm with an afternoon high of 79°. An isolated thunderstorm is possible in eastern portions of the South Plains.







We have a mix of advisories in effect from the National Weather Service and Storm Prediction Center over the coming days. For today, a Red Flag Warning will remain in effect through 8pm for almost all of the South Plains. This means fire weather conditions are high, and outdoor burning is not advised.

The Storm Prediction Center has also placed portions of the South Plains within a Marginal Risk of severe weather tomorrow. To be honest, I do not expect this will verify; however, be aware if you are in or near the outlined areas. This risk assessment means any storms that develop have the potential to become strong or severe with damaging winds being the primary threat.

We are once again in another risk area on Friday from the Storm Prediction Center. This one looks a little more favorable for severe thunderstorms across the area. Friday evening through Saturday 2am show the greatest threat of strong to severe thunderstorms at this time.

As we move through the weekend, the upper level low will clear our area by Saturday night. That will result in windy conditions all weekend and into the start of the work week.

Have a great afternoon!

-Lance Blocker

