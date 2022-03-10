Today: Temperatures this morning are starting off in the upper teens and into the lower 30’s but breezy conditions will add a bite to the air through the day. Our afternoon high will get close to 51°.

Tonight: Cloudy skies will start to slip into the South Plans overnight with moisture and a wintry mix by the morning. The evening low will drop down to 20°.

Tomorrow: Snow will come into the forecast through the morning tomorrow but sunshine will take over by the afternoon. Our afternoon high will barely make it above freezing at 36°.

Temperatures this morning are very chilly ranging anywhere from the upper teens into the lower 30’s. Grab your jacket as you head out the door because a northwesterly breeze will be pushing in cold air at ten to twenty miles per hour. This will add a bite to the air through the rest of the day but our temperatures will rise a little bit by the afternoon.

Sunshine will last through the rest of the day which will lead to temperatures warming through the afternoon even though cold air is trickling into the South Plains through the rest of the day. Highs will be in the lower 40’s in our northern counties, lower 50’s in our central counties, and lower 60’s in our southern counties.

The forecast starts getting a bit cooler today with a northwesterly breeze pushing in cold air ahead of the Arctic blast we have been talking about this week. Highs will max out in the lower 50’s this afternoon with sunshine but there will a bite to the air. Overnight we will have the chance for a wintry mix along with a wind chill making it feel like negative five degrees outside. Currently models are disagreeing on how much precipitation will fall but its looking like anywhere from a dusting to an inch of accumulation with localized snowfall getting to two and a half inches.





Temperatures this morning are starting off in the upper teens and lower 30’s. Sunny skies will last through the rest of the day which will warm us to the lower 50’s by the heat of the day. We will have an Arctic blast sneak into the South Plains today and overnight leading to the chance for a wintry mix on Friday morning and a quarter of an inch of accumulation. Tomorrow the wind chill values will be close to negative five degrees so get out the jacket this morning, if you haven’t already, and keep it handy all week long! By the weekend temperatures will be much warmer.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx