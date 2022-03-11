Today: Winter weather is moving through the South Plains this morning and will make its way into Lubbock through lunch time. Our afternoon high will melt any accumulation as we reach 40°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will lead to optimal cooling overnight setting us up with a chilly start to our Saturday. The evening low will drop down to 18°.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will rise by tomorrow afternoon due to sunshine and a light breeze. Our afternoon high will get close to 59°.

Temperatures this morning are very chilly ranging anywhere from the upper teens into the mid 20’s. It feels even cooler outside because of a northwesterly breeze pushing in at about 15 to 20 miles an hour. We are currently under a winter weather advisory that will last until 6 PM tonight across most of West Texas. After the snow comes through this afternoon we will start to see highs making it into the lower 40’s which will lead to any accumulation melting.





Snowfall is already making an appearance in Clovis and in our northern counties, but most of us will see snowfall from the midmorning into lunch time. This could affect your drive through the lunch hours so prepare for some slick spots on the road. Most of the winter weather will make its exit out of West Texas by dinner time leaving us with clear skies and some sunshine to reach the lower 40’s.

Accumulation amounts are very low on our GFS and NAM model. Most of us will be seeing a few snow flurries but our GFS is only showing about a tenth of an inch across most of the South Plains and the NAM is looking more lie a dusting. This could still lead to some slick spots on the road but we won’t see them until lunch time. By the heat of the day we will get close to the lower 40’s and clear skies will come in. These clear skies will help us through the afternoon, but set us up for a much colder morning tomorrow.





Temperatures this morning are starting off in the upper teens and mid 20’s but its feeling like the single digits due to the wind chill. Snowfall is already starting to pick up in our northern counties but it will make its way into Lubbock by the mid morning and through lunch. The accumulation values are looking to be anywhere from a quarter of an inch to barely a dusting. Temperatures through the afternoon will rise into the lower 40’s as skies start to clear and sunshine comes out. Tomorrow we will have a warm up coming into the South Plains with highs in the upper 50’s and sunshine. The same goes for Sunday but we will have a ten degree warm up with fire weather chances increasing.

